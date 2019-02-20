Money laundering: EU blacklists six African countries

On February 13, the European Union published a list of countries whose banking systems have loopholes that could facilitate money laundering, illicit financial flows, terrorism financing and more importantly human trafficking.

Among the 23 countries blacklisted by the EU are six African states namely Botswana, Ethiopia, Ghana, Libya, Nigeria, and Tunisia.

Consequently, the European Union has taken a series of measures to protect its banking system, she said, so that it would not be a conduit for serious international crime.