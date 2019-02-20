Welcome to Africanews

Kenya's Kipchoge, Wenger, Djokovic win big at 2019 Laureus awards

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Kenya

World marathon record holder, Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and tennis star Novak Djokovic were among winners at the 2019 Laureus Sports Awards.

Kipchoge who broke the marathon record in April last year was given the Laureus Academy Exceptional Achievement Award.

“A running world is a peaceful world, a sporting world is a healthy world, a sporting world is wealthy world, a sporting world is an enjoyable world,” he said to applause after receiving his award.

Wenger, famed for his over two decades in charge of Arsenal received the Laureus Lifetime Achievement award having amassed three Premier League and seven FA cups over the period.

Djokovic bagged the Sportsman of the year with the Sportswoman award going to United States gymnast Simone Biles.

The glitzy event held in Monaco on Monday also awarded the French National Team that won the last world cup, golf great Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn got the Spirit of Sport Award.

Other winners were: Xia Boyu with the Sporting Moment of the Year award, Neeta Kumari, Hema Kumari, Konika Kumari, and Radha Kumari of Yuwa-India won the Sport for Good award.

