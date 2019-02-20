INEC apologises for Nigeria's poll delay

Nigeria’s electoral body has apologised for postponing the country’s presidential, legislative and senatorial elections from February 16 to 23.

Many Nigerians are yet to come to terms as to why the elections had to be delayed hours before the start of voting.

“Let me express our deep and sincere regrets as a commission for his turn of event, we take full responsibility and we acknowledge the inconveniences and cost of the shift in dates to citizens, political parties and the communities of election observers,” said Mahmood Yakubu, chairman Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Let me express our deep and sincere regrets as a commission for his turn of event, we take full responsibility and we acknowledge the inconveniences and cost of the shift in dates to citizens, political parties and the communities of election observers.

The INEC chairman warned all election offenders will be prosecuted.

“The position of the commission is that all violators of the electoral act should be punish according to the provisions of the electoral acts,” Mahmood Yakubu said.

The postponement of the elections according to some economists has cost Nigeria almost $9 billion, with the country already experiencing negative economic growth and high inflation.

AFP