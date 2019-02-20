Algerian opposition leaders to field a single candidate for April polls?

Several opposition party leaders gathered in Algiers on Wednesday to discuss a possible single candidacy for the presidential elections slated for April 18.

The idea was mooted by Abdallah Djaballah, a former presidential candidate in the 2004 elections.

‘‘The people present at the meeting announce the continuity of cooperation and consultation between the main actors who are opposed to the politics of the government”, he told the media in Algiers.

The people present at the meeting announce the continuity of cooperation and consultation between the main actors opposed to the politics of power.

Opponents of the current regime also warned against a move to restrict Algerians from exercising their constitutional right to protest against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s fifth term bid. .

“The people present at the meeting value the peaceful popular demonstrations and support them and warn the government against confrontations with the citizens, who do not than to practice their constitutional right by expressing their will against the continuity of the current state,” Djaballah said.

The 81 year old has been in power since 1999. Several calls to protest were made on Friday across the country via social media networks.

AFP