Tennis player Rafael Nadal opens tennis academy in Mexico

World’s number two tennis player, Rafael Nadal on Monday opened a summer academy of tennis in an exclusive resort of Cancun in Mexico.

This new academy is an extension of Nadal’s tennis academy in his native Mallorca, the largest Balearic Islands in Spain.

“There is no better place than Mexico, it is a place where we feel good, we have been here for years and we know the region well. We had the opportunity to create here the first Rafa Nadal Tennis Center outside Mallorca, in this totally innovative complex’‘, Nadal said.

The sports facility has eight tennis courts with surface of clay and lightning. It also comes with a paddle court, a gymnasium and a shop for sports clothing and other items.

Nadal said one of the long term goals of the facility is to contribute to the development to tennis in Mexico.

The 32 year old Spanish tennis player will take part in the Mexican Tennis Open in the southern resort of Acapulco next week.

