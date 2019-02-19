Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Senegal: Campaigns on final stretch [The Morning Call]

Senegal: Campaigns on final stretch [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Presidential candidates in Senegal are racing against time ahead the February 24 elections.

Campaigns are on the final stretch for the five candidates including the incumbent president Macky Sall.

Tensions are however mounting following violence between supporters of President Macky Sall against those of opposition candidate Issa Sall in the town of Tambacounda.

The clashes led to the death of at least two people and dozens have been arrested. Following the incident about five days ago, President Macky Sall called for calm and said the clashes “are the result of the call for violence by certain political leaders … who will be brought before the courts to account for their acts.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..