Senegal: Campaigns on final stretch [The Morning Call]

Presidential candidates in Senegal are racing against time ahead the February 24 elections.

Campaigns are on the final stretch for the five candidates including the incumbent president Macky Sall.

Tensions are however mounting following violence between supporters of President Macky Sall against those of opposition candidate Issa Sall in the town of Tambacounda.

The clashes led to the death of at least two people and dozens have been arrested. Following the incident about five days ago, President Macky Sall called for calm and said the clashes “are the result of the call for violence by certain political leaders … who will be brought before the courts to account for their acts.