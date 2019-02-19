Nigeria: Consequences of postponing elections [The Morning Call]

Nigerians have been urged to stay calm following a shock postponement of Saturday’s presidential elections.

Nigeria’s Independent Electoral Commission announced on Saturday morning the polls would be delayed due to “logistical” reasons.

The vote will now take place on Saturday, February 23. The news to delay the polls sent shock waves across the country and even the presidential candidates have condemned the last minute decision.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his main rival Atiku Abubakar have both condemned the move, both accusing each other of trying to manipulate the vote. The electoral body has however insisted the delay had “nothing to do with political influence”.

The Nigerian voters on the other hand continue to express their anger and disappointment.