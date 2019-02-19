Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Nigeria: Consequences of postponing elections [The Morning Call]

Nigeria: Consequences of postponing elections [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Nigerians have been urged to stay calm following a shock postponement of Saturday’s presidential elections.

Nigeria’s Independent Electoral Commission announced on Saturday morning the polls would be delayed due to “logistical” reasons.

The vote will now take place on Saturday, February 23. The news to delay the polls sent shock waves across the country and even the presidential candidates have condemned the last minute decision.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his main rival Atiku Abubakar have both condemned the move, both accusing each other of trying to manipulate the vote. The electoral body has however insisted the delay had “nothing to do with political influence”.

The Nigerian voters on the other hand continue to express their anger and disappointment.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..