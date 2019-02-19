Welcome to Africanews

Campaigns resume in Nigeria's presidential election

Nigeria

Nigeria’s electoral commission has bowed to pressure from political parties and approved resumption of campaigns ahead of Sunday’s presidential election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Saturday told political parties to stop campaigning, after it pushed the vote from February 16 to February 23.

The two main political parties, president Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress and Atiku Abubakar’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP), however indicated that they would resume campaign.

Media organisations are at liberty to accept, publish, broadcast and circulate campaign materials up till midnight of Thursday, 21st February 2019.

INEC then made a U-turn and said in a statement released on Monday evening that campaigning would be allowed until the end of Thursday.

‘‘Media organisations are at liberty to accept, publish, broadcast and circulate campaign materials up till midnight of Thursday, 21st February 2019,’‘ read part of the statement.

Campaigning is typically banned the day before the election.

