Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Soweto Gospel Choir wins third GRAMMY

Soweto Gospel Choir wins third GRAMMY
with Claudia Nsono

The Morning Call

Formed to “celebrate the unique and inspirational power of African Gospel music and dedicated to sharing the joy of faith through music with audiences around the world,” the Soweto Gospel Choir grabbed its third GRAMMY at the 61st the annual ceremony which took place in Los Angeles on February 10. They bagged home Best World Music award for their latest recording ‘Freedom’.

They have been inundated with congratulatory messages, following their third Grammy win this February. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his delight in how the group successfully represents South Africa to the world.

Claudia Nsono spoke with Milton Ndlakuse, the Musical Director and Producer of the Soweto Gospel Choir.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..