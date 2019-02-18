Soweto Gospel Choir wins third GRAMMY

Formed to “celebrate the unique and inspirational power of African Gospel music and dedicated to sharing the joy of faith through music with audiences around the world,” the Soweto Gospel Choir grabbed its third GRAMMY at the 61st the annual ceremony which took place in Los Angeles on February 10. They bagged home Best World Music award for their latest recording ‘Freedom’.

They have been inundated with congratulatory messages, following their third Grammy win this February. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his delight in how the group successfully represents South Africa to the world.

Congratulations to the Soweto Gospel Choir for being awarded the Best World Music album for ‘Freedom’ at the #GRAMMYs. This is the choir’s third Grammy award and we thank them for telling our story to the world and flying the flag high. pic.twitter.com/03QH3YZ8ZU — President Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 11, 2019

Claudia Nsono spoke with Milton Ndlakuse, the Musical Director and Producer of the Soweto Gospel Choir.