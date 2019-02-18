Kaepernick reaches deal with NFL- Lawyer

USA
Colin Kaepernick, one of the most visible players to protest against racial injustice during the U.S. national anthem, has resolved grievances with the National Football League.
His attorney, Mark Geragos said via Twitter on Friday that the resolution was subject to a confidentiality agreement and so the team said there would be no further comment by either party.
Kaepernick, 31, filed a collusion grievance against NFL owners in October 2017.
He was unsigned as a free agent through the fall of the season after he opted out of a contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Since then, the former NFL quarterback has been unable to find a team to play for.
Kaepernick led the 49ers to the Super Bowl game in 2013.
