Burkina Faso: Former Prime Minister to contest 2020 poll

Former Burkinabe Prime Minister, Kadré Désiré Ouédraogo has announced his candidacy for the 2020 presidential election.

Ouédraogo made the announcement to the applause of more than three thousand supporters gathered at the Maison de la culture in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso’s second largest city.

66-year-old Kadré Désiré Ouédraogo, is an economist by training.

He was Chair of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States from 2012 to 2016.

The former Prime Minister of former President Blaise Compaoré from 1996 to 2000 was also Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of West African States from 1993 to 1996 and Ambassador of Burkina Faso to the European Union from 2001 to 2011.

In October 2020, Burkina Faso will hold the second post-insurgency presidential election, after the one in 2015, won by Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, also a former close associate of Blaise Compaoré.