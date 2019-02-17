Sala's family bids final farewell

Argentina
A coffin carrying the remains of footballer, Emiliano Sala carried from a vigil site to a hearse by the star’s friends and family on Saturday.
Sala’s coffin was at a vigil inside Sala’s childhood club, San Martin de Progreso, in Santa Fe, Argentina, during the day before being moved to a hearse.
Crowds applauded and some openly wept as the Cardiff player’s coffin was driven through the streets to a private ceremony in Santa Fe city, where Sala’s body is due to be cremated.
Sala,28, had been flying from his previous club Nantes in western France to Wales on January 21 to make his debut for the Premier League team.
His single-engined Piper Malibu aircraft he was travelling in disappeared over the English Channel.
Wreckage was found on February 3 following a privately-funded underwater search and a body recovered on February 6.
The body was taken to southern England where it was positively identified as Sala.
