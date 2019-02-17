Nigerians resilient despite poll delay

In Nigeria, churches were packed on Sunday as the faithful prayed for the future of Africa’s largest democracy.

It follows postponement of the presidential elections hours before polls were scheduled to open. In the capital Abuja, congregants at the Family Worship Centre say they are unfazed.

“If they postpone the vote late again on Saturday, we would tell our followers to prepare for the next day they will give us. If they continue to postpone and cancel all the time, we will continue to prepare until voting day. The church is ready to vote”, said branch pastor, Wildon Adegbe.

Some concurred that although they feel down, Nigerians are resilient.

“Are people demoralized? Absolutely. But we are also a resilient people, so whatever it takes – as they postponed until next week . We are ready to return to the vote. If they still do, we are ready, but we will do what is expected of us,”

said banker, Doyin Coker.

The election is set to be held on February 23. In 2011 and 2015, the country’s presidential elections were also delayed over logistics and security issues.

Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari faces a tight contest against ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Reuters