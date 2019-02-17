Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

DRC: 8 dead in Goma shootings

DRC: 8 dead in Goma shootings
with REUTERS

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Unidentified gunmen killed eight people in three districts of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo during the night of Saturday to Sunday, provoking public anger against the authorities, the city’s mayor reported.

“In Mugunga, there were shots fired last night. Five people were killed and others wounded. In Katoy, one person was killed near a gas station, further north to Buhene, two others died,” Timothée Muissa Kiense, mayor of Goma (North Kivu), told AFP.

“Investigations are ongoing to find out who caused the deaths of these eight people,” he added.

“These assailants were shooting at passers-by. The authorities did not intervene in time to save these lives,” said Benin Butatunda, vice-president of youth in the Mugunga district in southwestern Goma.

“In Mugunga, there were five more wounded. There is a lot of tension here in Mugunga. The population is angry against the authorities,” he added.

These shootings come at a time when Martin Fayulu, an unfortunate presidential candidate and contesting the victory of Felix Tshisekedi, proclaimed winner, is in North Kivu province, where he held a meeting on Saturday in Butembo, 266 km from Goma.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..