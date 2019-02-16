DRC's UDPS warns Belgium against any destabilisation

Democratic Republic of Congo, ruling party of the new President Félix Tshisekedi has warned Belgium against any destabilisation in a speech marking the 37th anniversary of the formation, of the UDPS, a part of the opposition party.

Jean Marc Kabund, President of the UDPS said they they will not accept injunctions, intimidation or predation of their natural resources.

“If today Belgium becomes the den of all those who want to destabilize the country, of all those who are tempted by rebellion, or by uprisings in the country, we warn them,” said Jean Marc Kabund, President of the UDPS.

If today Belgium becomes the den of all those who want to destabilize the country, of all those who are tempted by rebellion, or by uprisings in the country, we warn them.

“Because we now have the supreme magistracy. This proves that the struggle we have fought for 37 years has really paid off. We have the power, we have the supreme magistracy,” said – Benoît Langola, activist.

Former warlord Jean-Pierre Bemba and former Katanga Governor Moïse Katumbi live in Belgium. They had supported the other opposition candidate Martin Fayulu in the presidential election, who is challenging Tshisekedi’s election and claiming victory.

Since his inauguration on January 24, President Tshisekedi has developed a speech on the establishment of the rule of law and national reconciliation.

On the way to a rally in Butembo in North Kivu on Friday, Opposition leader Martin Fayulu repeated that he had been “robbed of victory”.

Since his inauguration on 24 January, President Tshisekedi has developed a need on the establishment of the rule of law and national reconciliation.

Kabund also referred to the still-deferred funeral of Tshisekedi’s father and founder of the UDPS, Etienne Tshisekedi, who died on February 1, 2017 in Brussels, where his remains are still being held.

“The new government must take office. Be patient. We will bury him with all honours.” he noted.