Spain's PM calls for snap election [International Edition]

Spain is caught in the political crosswinds and is headed for its third general election in less than four years after failing to get its budget through parliament.

Meanwhile, the battle over the legitimate leadership of Venezuela is now focused on a single heavily guarded shipment of humanitarian aid. A showdown now looms as the self proclaimed interim leader sets aid entry.

Also, the world’s most infamous cartel boss El Chapo has been found guilty in a US court of drug trafficking. He faces spending the rest of his life behind bars.

