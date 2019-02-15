Nigeria decides: Will the polls be credible? [The Morning Call]

The stage is set for Nigeria’s presidential elections on February 16, 20108.

Months of campaigns came to a close on Thursday for the more than 70 candidates hoping to clinch the country’s top seat.

But what do Nigerians expect in these polls?

Presidential candidates have vowed to hold peaceful elections this Saturday as campaigning came to a close on Thursday.

In a national broadcast, outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari who is running for a second term in office, told Nigerians to choose between going backward or keeping with the momentum of change which, according to him, the country has been enjoying since his administration took over power in 2015.

Buhari faces a strong challenge from Atiku Abubakar, of the People’s Democratic Party who has largely campaigned against the president’s record in office.