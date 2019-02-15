Husband and wife team up in boxing debut [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
It’s often said there are dangers associated with working together as husband and wife. A man and his wife should work separately so that each one of them enjoys his/her independence. But this is not the case for this couple in the United Kingdom
01:40
Anthony Joshua to defend his titles in New York on June 1
Go to video
Boxer Anthony Joshua awarded OBE, Order of the British Empire
Go to video
Who really won the boxing match between Wilder and Fury?
01:22
Boxing risk exclusion from Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?
01:31
Somalia's first boxing tournament in 40 years held
05:10
Alvarez signs richest deal in sports history [Sport]