Insecurity hurts Burkina Faso mining sector

Mining and insecurity threats: Can Burkina Faso benefit from the income from its land while it is still facing jihadist attacks?

With high-potential regions such as Nouna in the west and Essakane in the north, Burkina Faso is on the way to becoming an oil and uranium producer.

Although research is still ongoing in the field, the country is attracting more and more investors despite the current terrorist threat.

It should be recalled that the country already has many resources that could cover vanadium, titanium or iron or kimberlite.

We hear more from Adama Barry, Vice-President of the Chamber of Mines of Burkina Faso.