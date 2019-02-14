Insecurity hurts Burkina Faso mining sector

Business Africa
Mining and insecurity threats: Can Burkina Faso benefit from the income from its land while it is still facing jihadist attacks?
With high-potential regions such as Nouna in the west and Essakane in the north, Burkina Faso is on the way to becoming an oil and uranium producer.
Although research is still ongoing in the field, the country is attracting more and more investors despite the current terrorist threat.
It should be recalled that the country already has many resources that could cover vanadium, titanium or iron or kimberlite.
We hear more from Adama Barry, Vice-President of the Chamber of Mines of Burkina Faso.
01:12
Khalifa Hafter forces take over Libya's largest oil field
Go to video
Libya: AU wants July conference, October elections
05:53
Niger: Rebel group in the north surrender [Morning Call]
04:47
Mali: Anti-crime operation in Bamako [The Morning Call]
Go to video
DRC president picks experienced hand as special security advisor
01:20
Insecurity hampers poll plans in northeastern Nigeria