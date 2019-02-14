Exploring South Africa through virtual reality [Travel]

Nothing like an African adventure. We all know this – but how can we convince those who have not yet set foot on the continent?

Tour operators across Africa are now turning to virtual reality technology to show their customers what travel in Africa is all about.

Augmented reality or virtual reality is a simulation of the real world or sometimes of an imaginary world. Virtual reality is more alive than traditional 2D media. In the tourism context, the simulated real world is more important. Especially since the sense of sight is very important in tourism, where many experiences depend on visual stimulation.

Virtual tourism takes many forms, but let us look at the example of its use in South Africa at World Heritage sites.

Discover the site of the Cradle of Humanity, located about 50 km northwest of Johannesburg, which presents its narrow and deep caves through virtual reality technology through a new application called “Dinaledi” here on this episode hosted by Nyasha K Mutizwa.