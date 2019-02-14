CEMAC strives to accelerate integration

CEMAC takes stock of regional integration in Central Africa, the body struggles to accelerate the implementation of community projects due to lack of funding.

Low regional integration continues to be a concern for the countries of the Economic Community of Central African States.

A structural fragility that has an impact on the diversification of economies. At the last CEMAC Commission meeting held in Equatorial Guinea, the issue of funding for community projects was once again highlighted.

Beer Wars in Nigeria

The beer market is gaining momentum in Nigeria. Multinational and small producers are now fighting for the best sales prices.

With an estimated consumption of 9 litres of beer per person per year, the multinational beer companies are counting on Nigeria’s strong human potential.

Aggressive communication campaigns and sponsorship are raging to attract young people, estimated at more than 60%. How? Manufacturers and traders use schemes to make profits.

More details in this episode.