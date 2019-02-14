Cameroon must transparently probe deadly hospital fire – U.S.

The United States embassy in Cameroon has asked the government to probe a deadly hospital arson that claimed four lives at the Kumba District hospital on Monday.

The Embassy reacted to the attack in a February 12 statement stressing that the government must probe, hold perpetrators accountable and also publicly publish results of the said probe.

“We call on the Cameroonian government to conduct a transparent investigation into this crime, to ensure the courts hold the perpetrators accountable, and to make the Cameroonian people aware of its findings,” the statement read in part.

We urge both sides in the Northwest and Southwest Regions of Cameroon to allow unfettered access to humanitarian and healthcare workers, and never to attack hospitals or health centers.

There is a raging back and forth over who were responsible for the attack. The government through the South West region’s governor have condemned the attack.

Whiles separatist elements operating in the area are usually blamed for such attacks on social service outlets, the army has also been widely reported as carrying out attacks on institutions believed to be serving the separatists.

Full statement from the U.S. Embassy in Cameroon:

We express our deepest condolences to the victims’ families and our admiration for the courageous medical staff.

We appeal to both sides of the Anglophone conflict to forswear further violence and enter into a broad-based dialogue without pre-conditions.