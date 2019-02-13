Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Plane crash in Kenya leaves 5 dead

Plane crash in Kenya leaves 5 dead

Kenya

Kenyan police on Wednesday confirmed the death of all five passengers on board a light aircraft that crashed in Kericho County, located in the Western part of the country.

National Police Airwing Commander Rodgers Mbithi told locale media portal, the Nation that the five occupants of the Cesna 206-5-Y BSE including three men and two women had perished.

The nationalities of the deceased are yet to be established.

Pictures of the wreckage from a farm in the Masaita Forest View Village, were shared on social media.

Police say they have commenced investigations to establish the cause of the crash.

Last year, another Cesna plane, operated by local firm FlySax crashed into the mountain, killing all ten occupants.

Local air travel has grown in recent years as the economy has expanded and national flag carrier Kenya Airways launched a low-cost domestic carrier called JamboJet in 2014.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..