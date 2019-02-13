Displaced people in Nigeria's Maiduguri speak ahead of polls

Internally displaced persons in northeastern Nigeria hope priority will be given to education as Africa’s most populous nation head to the polls on Saturday February 16.

“We want the president to give good education for our children because we are displaced people. We come from different villages and our children do not have good education. So if he wins this election, he is supposed to restore education for all”, said Babagana Yerima, a displaced person from Ngazai.

For others in Maiduguri, the need for peace is crucial.

We want the president to give good education to our children because we are displaced people. We come from different villages and our children do not have good education.

“Peace must be restored so that we can return to our cities and continue our agricultural activities as usual and God bless our president so that he remains in good health to consolidate the gains made so far”, said Yusuf Damakulli, a displaced person from Monguno.

Jibrin Musa, is resident of Maiduguri.

“We, the good citizens of Borno State, we want peace and tranquility, and help for young people, a stable business center “, he said.

Nigeria’s election is seen as a close contest between incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Many internally displaced persons fled their homes to Maiduguri over Boko Haram insurgency.

AFP