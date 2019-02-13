Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria election: Hopes, concerns from Lagos

The importance of Lagos in Nigeria’s election cannot be overstated. As the country’s most populated city, Lagos is a crucial swing state.

As Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos has been seriously affected by the country’s sluggish economy. In this report, the city’s residents tell us their hopes and concerns ahead of Saturday’s election.

