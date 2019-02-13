CAR: Retired military personnel protest [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The Central African Republic’s government is facing a new hurdle and this time it is not in the hands of armed groups which control most of the country.
For the past 48 hours, several avenues in Bangui have been barricaded by retired soldiers of the Central African armed forces thus preventing free movement in the capital.
The approximately 800 military personnel are demanding retirement packages and others are contesting forced retirement.
Go to video
Chadian army captures 250 rebels from Libya
00:59
Central African Republic to set up Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission
01:14
Sudanese teacher who died in custody was tortured - Investigator
01:19
Tunisian high school teachers strike over bonuses, working conditions
00:55
Bashir 'backs' frustrated young Sudanese, promises to free journalists
Go to video
Sudanese youth have good reason to protest - Defense Minister