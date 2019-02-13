Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

CAR: Retired military personnel protest [Morning Call]

CAR: Retired military personnel protest [Morning Call]

The Morning Call

The Central African Republic’s government is facing a new hurdle and this time it is not in the hands of armed groups which control most of the country.

For the past 48 hours, several avenues in Bangui have been barricaded by retired soldiers of the Central African armed forces thus preventing free movement in the capital.

The approximately 800 military personnel are demanding retirement packages and others are contesting forced retirement.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..