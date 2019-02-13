Cameroon governor's convoy attacked - again

Rattling sounds of gun exchanges. The convoy of the Governor of the southwest region in the troubled Anglophone part of Cameroon came under attack on Tuesday.

The administrator was on the way to visit the Kumba general hospital which was attacked and set ablaze on Monday. It is not the first time he has been attacked a similar incident happened last year.

Between the region capital Buea and Kumba the economic capital, the convoy was attacked on two seperate counts, leaving at least 4 injured including one journalist, before arriving.

I want to attract the particular attention of media people, because they are accountable to the nation and the world, because we have social networks where everyone behind a profile can say anything.

Three persons have been injured following an attack on South West Governor, Okalia Bilai.

It took place in Muyuka and Mbalangi, in Fako Division.

The Governor was on his way to visit the incinerated kumba district hospital when he was attacked by suspected Amba boys.



“You came to see for yourself, so go show what you saw to Cameroonians, if that’s good, but if that’s what our eyes saw! It’s terrible, you’re destroying a hospital? “ Bernard Okalia Bilai.

Four people died by fire in their hospital rooms and 7 vehicles were set ablaze.