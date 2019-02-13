Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

AU pledges to focus on Africa welfare [Morning Call]

AU pledges to focus on Africa welfare [Morning Call]

The Morning Call

The African Union has pledged to work for the welfare of African people.

This was established at the recently concluded 32nd AU summit of heads of state and government in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

Newly elected AU chairman, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi says that over the next one year he will strive toward achieving the goals set by the AU.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..