AU pledges to focus on Africa welfare [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The African Union has pledged to work for the welfare of African people.
This was established at the recently concluded 32nd AU summit of heads of state and government in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.
Newly elected AU chairman, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi says that over the next one year he will strive toward achieving the goals set by the AU.
01:29
AU: Insecurity, forceful displacement of persons among top worries in Africa
Go to video
Libya: AU wants July conference, October elections
Go to video
Haile Selassie I: Ethiopian emperor celebrated by AU, worshipped by Rastafaris
Go to video
DRC needs new polls in six months: Fayulu writes to African leaders
04:59
Egypt's Sisi elected AU chairman [Morning Call]
01:18
Egypt president Sisi takes up AU chairmanship