Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

SA: Newborn baby rescued after spending hours in storm drain

SA: Newborn baby rescued after spending hours in storm drain
Philemon Mbale NSONGAN with Reuters

South Africa

A newborn baby girl was rescued from a storm water drain in Newlands East, outside Durban, South Africa on Monday after being stuck for several hours.

The video of the rescue went viral on social media, uploaded by local journalist Bernadette Wilks who captured the moment the child was removed from the drain by emergency services personnel.

The baby is reportedly doing fine in an undisclosed medical facility and she escaped with only a mild case of hypothermia. The rescue mission lasted for about six hours.

It wasn’t known at this point how the little girl got stuck in the drain, but an attempted murder case has been opened and the parents have not been located.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..