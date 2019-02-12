Niger: Rebel group in the north surrender [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Nigerien authorities presided over a disarmament ceremony of Toubou minority ethnic rebels who negotiated their surrender last week.
The ceremony was held in Dirkou, in the North of the country, involving more than 100 fighters from the Movement for Justice and Rehabilitation of Niger MJRN.
The former combatants were once a security threat in Niger’s Tenere before withdrawing to neighbouring Libya.
