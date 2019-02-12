AU: Insecurity, forceful displacement of persons among top worries in Africa

Issue like the forceful displacement of persons, peace and security were the center of deliberations among others at the 32nd African Union summit as highlighted by the African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki.

The Union also deliberated on the ongoing AU institutional reform and continental free trade treaty among other projects and initiatives.

Moussa Faki, President of the AU Commission emphasized on this year’s theme.

"This year's theme as President of the Union is a humanitarian issue; internally displaced persons and discussions have focused not only on how to deal with this issue but also on how to address the root causes of such phenomena that cause regrettable situations. "

The chairman also appreciated reconciliatory efforts in the horn of Africa but expressed concerns over existing expansion of terrorism in the sahel and lake Chad regions.

“Of course, the issues of peace and security were also discussed, and then in addition to the report on peace and the Security Council, Libya, Sahel, South Sudan, the Central African Republic, the Chad Basin. is therefore the issue of terrorism that has become a real threat on the continent, where the continent will benefit from the experience of Egypt in these areas. “ said the chairman

Mr Faki hailed the progress on the ongoing institutional and financial reform of the Union, whereby he said steady progress is being made while accountability being improved.