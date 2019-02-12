Algeria: Bouteflika candidacy stirs mixed reactions [Morning Call]

Algeria’s president Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s decision to seek another term in office has stirred mixed reaction in the country and beyond.

The 81 year old leader announced his intention to seek another fifth term in April’s elections on Sunday in a message published by state media.

On Monday, the Algerian press was a buzz with this news. The ailing leader’s widely expected announcement also had a mixed reception on the streets of the North African country.