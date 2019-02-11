Nigeria elections: Campaign strategy [Morning Call]

Africa’s most populous nation is preparing for elections in five days. Over 84 million eligible voters are set to cast their ballot on February 16 to elect the next president and members of Nigeria’s National Assembly.

The main contest is between incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, of the ruling-All Progressives Congress, and former vice president Atiku Abubakar, of the People’s Democratic Party. Both candidates are deploying massive social media strategies to reach the youth