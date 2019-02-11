Leah's death is fake news - Nigeria Information minister

A Nigerian minister has refuted recent reports in the social media that Leah Sharibu, the abducted Dapchi schoolgirl has died in captivity.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed in a statement issued on Sunday, said the reports is “absolutely fake news” adding that there is no truth in it.

It has been almost a year now since Leah Sharibu, a Nigerian schoolgirl, was kidnapped by the Islamist group Boko Haram. Her parents are still waiting for their daughter to return home.

The President called me and assured me that he would do everything possible for Leah's return and God willing.

Her distressed mother, Rebecca Sharibu, asked President Mohammadu Buhari to keep his promise of helping rescue her daughter.

“The President called me and assured me that he would do everything possible for Leah’s return and God willing, she will come back. He sent me messages three times when I was in Dapchi and he encouraged us to get Leah back, with God’s will,” Leah Sharibu’s mother said.

In her struggle, the mother of the unfortunate girl is supported by certain organizations putting pressure on the Nigerian government.

“We want to appeal to the federal government, as Leah’s mother did, to do everything possible, on the basis of the promises they made, to release Leah. I still have confidence and I hope that Leah will be released from captivity before February 19,” said founder, Gideon and Funmi Foundation, Gideon para Mallam.

Leah is the embodiment of the defense of faith. Although in captivity, the schoolgirl refused to renounce Christianity, thus ignoring the dangers she could be exposed to.

Her release expected to allow the family wipe away their tears.