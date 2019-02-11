Kissing: an African culture?

Welcome to Africanews

From North, South, East and West of mother Africa, the show of affection comes in diverse ways and at different depths. However different Africans go about it, they all have the same goal: to show affection.

Research has shown that public display of affection especially kissing is reluctantly being embraced in many cultures across the continent, even though the practice remains a taboo in some.

Have you ever seen your parents kiss?
Is kissing in public acceptable in you community?

