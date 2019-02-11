Welcome to Africanews

Egypt's Sisi elected AU chairman [Morning Call]

The African Union has a new chairman. Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has taken up chairmanship of the 55-member African Union.

Sisi says he will focus on security on the African continent.

The new African Union chairman says that counter- terrorism requires the identification of those who support and finance it and combating them collectively.

