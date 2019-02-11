Egypt's Sisi elected AU chairman [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The African Union has a new chairman. Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has taken up chairmanship of the 55-member African Union.
Sisi says he will focus on security on the African continent.
The new African Union chairman says that counter- terrorism requires the identification of those who support and finance it and combating them collectively.
01:29
AU: Insecurity, forceful displacement of persons among top worries in Africa
Go to video
Libya: AU wants July conference, October elections
Go to video
Haile Selassie I: Ethiopian emperor celebrated by AU, worshipped by Rastafaris
Go to video
DRC needs new polls in six months: Fayulu writes to African leaders
01:18
Egypt president Sisi takes up AU chairmanship
06:42
The AU Council of Ministers meeting [The Morning Call]