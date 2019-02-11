CAF reinstates Ismaily after ban [Football Planet]

Football Planet
We now know the representatives of Africa at the next World Cup for under-20s. There will be four of them, the four best in the African Cup of Nations in the category whose semi-finals are being played on Wednesday. And it will be without the host country Niger.
Huge controversy at the CAF Champions League. Almost three weeks after her exclusion by CAF, Ismaily will return to the tournament. The Egyptian club therefore won their appeal, which further disrupts Group C, which will begin the return phase with TP Mazembe’s deadly trip to Club Africain in Tunisia.
Excitement touching roof levels in UEFA Champions League and the clash between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain sets the pace. A Parisian team that will have to do without Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier for the trip to Old Trafford. Parisian coach Thomas Tuchel will have to find solutions.
