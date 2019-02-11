Buhari, Nigeria ruling party execs 'attacked' at rally in Ogun State

Security detail of Nigeria president Muhammadu Buahri, rushed to shield him when irate supporters at a campaign rally began throwing objects at the stage during the event.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, top executives were also on stage at the rally in the southwestern Ogun State as part of Buhari’s nationwide campaign stops.

The president could not finish his address at the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta where a mammoth crowd had gathered to hear him.

Local media portals say the rally ended abruptly when Buhari raised the hand of Dapo Abiodun, the APC’s gubernatorial candidate. The reason for the violent response being because supporters were behind a different candidate.

The APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, had earlier been similarly attacked and supporters of the APC candidate chased from the venue of the event.

Outgoing State governor Ibikunle Amosun is known to be backing one Adekunle Akinlade, though the preferred candidate lost the governorship ticket.

Akindele, a lawmaker on the APC ticket, defected to an opposition party, the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, after failing to secure the ticket.

Reports also indicate that thugs destroyed party paraphernalia bearing the images and messages of Abiodun.

Buhari is contesting for a second and final term in office with his main contender being former vice-president Atiku Abubakar. The February 16 race is seen as a two-horse race between the two even though the ballot paper is expected to have over seventy aspirants.