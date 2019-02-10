Welcome to Africanews

DRC: Glencore to cut expatriate staff at Mutanda mine

with Bloomberg

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Glencore, the multinational company that exploits cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is due to reduce its staff, Bloomberg reports.

The move the news outlet said is aimed at reducing the company’s operational costs at its Mutanda copper and cobalt mine and would mainly affect expatriate staff.

Bloomberg quoted a credible source as saying that the unions met on Friday to discuss job cuts, which will affect entrepreneurs and expatriate employees.

The relationship between Glencore and the Congolese government has deteriorated in recent months, following the adoption of a new mining code.

The new mining code which adopted in 2018 has tripled the amount of royalties levied on cobalt, a strategic mineral used in the manufacture of electronic vehicles and mobile phone batteries.

