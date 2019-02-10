Buhari rallies Lagos, boasts about fighting corruption

By campaigning in Lagos a week to the election, Nigerian president Muhammmadu Buhari sought to appeal to Nigeria’s working class and draw energy from the country’s largest city.

The The All Progressive Congress party (APC) candidate faces a stiff challenge from former vice president Atiku Abukar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to determine who will lead Africa’s biggest crude oil producer and the continent’s most populous country.

Here’s our report: