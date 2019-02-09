Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

West Africa's Sahel Islamist groups' networking growing- Security report

West Africa's Sahel Islamist groups' networking growing- Security report

Security

An increase in violent attacks linked to Islamist groups in West Africa’s Sahel region shows the growing capabilities and networking skills, according to an international security conference report.

According to extracts of the report cited by Reuters on Friday, three-quarters of battles with state security forces during 2018 were initiated by the group.

It cited Africa center for Strategic Studies data showing fatalities linked to Islamist militant activity more than doubled from 2017 to 1,082.

There was also a growing “security traffic jam” of military forces in the area including a United Nations mission, France’s Operation Barkhane, four European Union military and police training missions, and the G5 regional partnership established in 2015.

The report is due to be published on Monday at the annual Munich security conference from Feb. 15-17.

The Conference will bring together more than 600 government leaders and other decision makers.

Reuters

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..