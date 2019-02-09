Sudanese forces fire tear gas at Khartoum mosque

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at a landmark mosque in the capital Khartoum on Friday after the Muslim noon prayers, witnesses and the main opposition Umma party said, and several worshippers were injured or overcome by fumes.

The attack came as hundreds of worshippers tried to march from the Al-Sayed Abd al-Rahman al-Mahdi mosque, one of the capital’s main mosques, as part of near daily protests against President Omar al-Bashir’s 30 years in office.

Sudan has been rocked by the protests which began on Dec. 19 after the government tried to raise bread prices. Rights groups say at least 45 people have been killed in the protests, while the government puts the death toll at 31, including two members of security forces.

Firing at the mosque and the vehicle of Imam Sadiq al-Mahdi, beating worshippers, pointing guns in their faces and besieging the mosque... resulted in the wounding of several worshippers, while others suffered suffocation.

The Umma party of former Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi said in a statement that security forces attacked worshippers soon after noon prayers, firing tear gas “extensively” into the mosque courtyard.

“Firing at the mosque and the vehicle of Imam Sadiq al-Mahdi, beating worshippers, pointing guns in their faces and besieging the mosque… resulted in the wounding of several worshippers, while others suffered suffocation,” the statement said.

It accused Bashir’s government of no longer abiding by the Sudanese people’s values as it sought to cling to power.

