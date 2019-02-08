Trump's 2019 State of the Union [International Edition]

US president Donald Trump has finally delivered his annual State of the Union speech and one of the most divisive Presidents in history used his time to call for unity but he also reiterated some of his most controversial policies.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has warned against using aid as a pawn in Venezuela after the United States sent food and medicine to the country’s border at the request of self proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido.

Also, following a historic visit of a pontiff to the Arabian peninsula, a disturbing long-standing church scandal has emerged from the shadows…the sexual abuse of nuns.

presented by Elayne Wangalwa