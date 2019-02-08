The AU Council of Ministers meeting [The Morning Call]

The 34th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council is currently underway at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The meeting kicked off on Thursday in the run up to the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union.

African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat addressed the meeting and took stock of the progress made by member states.

He particularly hailed the signing of the peace agreement between the government of the Central African Republic and 14 armed groups as well as the recent elections in Madagascar and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The AU chairperson also stressed the necessity of fostering cooperation among African countries to improve governance.