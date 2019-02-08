Welcome to Africanews

Swiss prosecutors end money-laundering probe against Equatorial Guinea leader's son

Eric Oteng

Equatorial Guinea

Swiss prosecutors on Thursday announced they have closed a money-laundering inquiry into a son of the President of Equatorial Guinea with an arrangement to sell 25 confiscated luxury cars.

The probe, opened in October 2016, also concerned misappropriation of public assets by Teodoro Obiang.

He was accused along with two others whose names were not given.

The 25 vehicles will be sold and the proceed will be handed over to a social program on the territory of Equatorial Guinea.

The “Ebony Shine”, a yacht confiscated in the Netherlands following a request for judicial cooperation, has been released.

The government of Equatorial Guinea has agreed to pay the Geneva state $1.3 million, to cover the cost of the investigation.

