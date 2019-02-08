Ivory Coast speaker of parliament resigns, set to vie for president

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Guillaume Soro, Ivory Coast’s Speaker of Parliament has resigned his position, local media portals have reported. The news of his resignation has been rife in the past few weeks.

It is widely expected that he will announce his candidature for the 2020 presidential polls as incumbent Alassane Ouattara completes his second constitutionally mandated term.

“At this point, I am resigning,” Soro who has fallen out with the president is reported to have said at a special sitting he convened.

“Refusing to resign would lead to an institutional crisis – we can not risk endangering the fragile peace to keep a job,” he added.

Soro, a former rebel chief, has served as speaker of the national assembly since 2010 when Ouattara became president after a hotly contested poll that spiraled into violence.