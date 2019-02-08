Welcome to Africanews

Congo's Nguesso welcomes DRC's Tshisekedi in style

Daniel Mumbere

Republic of the Congo

The Republic of Congo president, Denis Sassou Nguesso put on a spectacular show for his counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who was visiting following his election last month.

Congo was the final stop of a three-leg regional tour that took Tshisekedi to Angola and Kenya, as he sought to consolidate ties with friendly neighbours ahead of newt week’s African Union summit.

ALSO READ: Kenya offers to train DRC’s civil servants

At Brazaville’s Maya Maya Airport, DRC’s president was welcomed by Sassou himself, accompanied by his entire cabinet and diplomatic staff.

The historic welcome constituted;

  • Inspecting a Guard of Honor
  • One-on-one meeting with Congo’s president
  • State dinner in honour of Tshisekedi
  • Thunderous welcome by the Congolese community in Brazaville

Kinshasa and Brazaville which are among the closest capitals in the world, separated by the River Congo, are expected to renew bilateral ties and consolidate good neighbourly relations.

There is a heavy presence of Congolese from DRC in Brazaville and they welcomed Tshisekedi with the same enthusiasm with which they received his father, and longtime opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi.

