Congo's Nguesso welcomes DRC's Tshisekedi in style

Republic of the Congo
The Republic of Congo president, Denis Sassou Nguesso put on a spectacular show for his counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who was visiting following his election last month.
Congo was the final stop of a three-leg regional tour that took Tshisekedi to Angola and Kenya, as he sought to consolidate ties with friendly neighbours ahead of newt week’s African Union summit.ALSO READ: Kenya offers to train DRC’s civil servants
At Brazaville’s Maya Maya Airport, DRC’s president was welcomed by Sassou himself, accompanied by his entire cabinet and diplomatic staff.
The historic welcome constituted;
- Inspecting a Guard of Honor
- One-on-one meeting with Congo’s president
- State dinner in honour of Tshisekedi
- Thunderous welcome by the Congolese community in Brazaville
Kinshasa and Brazaville which are among the closest capitals in the world, separated by the River Congo, are expected to renew bilateral ties and consolidate good neighbourly relations.
There is a heavy presence of Congolese from DRC in Brazaville and they welcomed Tshisekedi with the same enthusiasm with which they received his father, and longtime opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi.
00:51
We will train your civil servants: Kenya's offer to DRC's Tshisekedi
Go to video
DRC president in Kenya, second stop of three-nation tour
06:52
DRC: Tshisekedi three nations tour [The Morning Call]
01:17
DRC's Tshisekedi to work with Kabila, challenges Fayulu on fraud claims
Go to video
January 2019 review: Gabon coup, Kenya attack, DRC history et. al.
Go to video
DR Congo govt defends lifetime benefits, salaries for ex-ministers