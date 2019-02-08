Welcome to Africanews

C.A.R peace agreement signed in Bangui [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

The Central African Republic finally signed on Wednesday the Khartoum peace deal with 14 armed groups in the country’s capital Bangui.

African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has hailed the signing of the peace agreement during his inaugural speech at the 34th ordinary session of the Executive council.

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, also congratulated all stakeholders and encouraged them to now “live up to their commitments”.

It should however be noted that previous peace deals in the country failed to bring the country out of turmoil. The latest peace deal is the eighth attempt in nearly six years to forge peace in the war-ravaged country.

