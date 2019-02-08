2nd edition of Abidjan Circus festival underway

The second edition of the Inter-cultural Encounters of the Circus of Abidjan is taking place in the Ivorian capital from Wednesday February 6 to Sunday February 10.

The five-day cultural and social festival is hosting some 48 artists from Japan, France, Morocco, South Africa and Ethiopia, with a prestigious guest, the Circus of the Sun from Canada.

‘‘Here in Abidjan, there is an idea to create a circus arts training center that would answer to a great need because there is a lot of talent but there are no training centers and very few training centers in all of Africa. So it’s a great project. We are also on it to evaluate if there are winners to create a partnership”, said Head of Public Affairs and Community Relations at ‘‘Cirque du Soleil’‘, Emmanuel Bochud.

Patrons are delighted.

“I found everything colorful, great to see that Africa is progressing in everything that is visual art and circus”, said

Laure Donwahi.

“We had a very good time tonight. It’s very pleasant, the children had a great time and it feels good to see shows like this in Abidjan’‘, said Bruno Gonzales, a spectator.

Circus performers will perform in schools in a bid to introduce children to the art, organizers said

The festival introduced a pan- African contest bringing together artists from Africa to encourage the creation of new circus troupes.

Organizers hope to set up a Circus training center in Abidjan by 2020 for young people across Western Africa.

The organizers also said they will support the school ‘‘as long as it is sustainable over time’‘.

According to the organizers, the ‘‘African circus will have its own flavor, its own color and identity to be unique in the world’‘.

