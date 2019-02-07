Welcome to Africanews

Uganda: Curvy women branded 'tourism products' [The Morning Call]

Uganda’s Ministry of Tourism has has added curvy and sexy women to the list of tourist attraction products in the country.

According to the Minister for Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda, the ministry will be ‘strategically’ making use of “naturally endowed” women to attract tourism to the country.

The minister made the statements on Tuesday during the launch of the Miss Curvy Uganda beauty pageant. For the minister, it is high time Uganda started appreciating curvier figures over petite ones.

The event organiser also echoed similar sentiments saying this will enhance the visibility and appreciation of the Ugandan people. It is good news for some but to others, it is offensive and only serves to objectify women.

